A Killeen shoe store owner is being accused of scamming people out of hundreds — and thousands — of dollars. At least four buyers or investors have shared their story with the Herald about the money they have lost.
Cedric Ellington is the owner of Backdoor Kickz, a consignment athletic shoe store that opened in April on Gray Street in Killeen. It used to be located in the Killeen Mall. When the store opened in downtown Killeen earlier this year, it was done so with a ribbon cutting attended by the Killeen mayor and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
Devaughn Bell said he invested $10,000 in Ellington’s business in 2020 and that Ellington was meant to pay him back $15,000 by the end of the first year.
However, after the first few payments, Ellington began to come up with reasons why he could not pay back the money, according to Bell.
When COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Bell said he backed off of Ellington about payment for a while before attempting to reach back out more recently.
In March 2021, the two reconnected and Ellington agreed to make a payment the following week, according to Bell.
The payment never came and Ellington continued to come up with excuses, Bell said.
“After I sent him the money, everything went wrong in his life according to him,” Bell said.
Ellington called the Herald on Thursday to explain his side of the situation.
He said that a business partner of his took a bunch of the businesses profits and left for Las Vegas and he has not been able to find him since.
He added that he is in the process of taking legal action against his former partner to recoup some of the losses.
However, Ellington also said that he has to step away from the business for an unknown amount of time because of medical reasons. He would not go into detail about the medical reasons.
On the money he owes people, Ellington said, “I have to take on that burden of rebuilding the business from scratch and the only way I can generate the revenue to make the payments is to sell shoes. I have everybody written down that I owe and they all have my phone number. I’m not running from anybody.”
Others also complained to the Herald about their business dealings with Ellington.
Lonya Batts sent Ellington $450 for a pair of shoes and she has never received the shoes or her money back.
She made the payment around May 2020 and she said that Ellington has not responded to her and that he has blocked her on social media to avoid communication.
Monique Maloney has said that Ellington owes her thousands of dollars that she loaned to Ellington for different reasons while they were in a short relationship together.
The original amount of money that Maloney originally loaned to Ellington was $4,200 and she has received two payments from him for $500 and $616 respectively, leaving the total amount she is still waiting on at about $3,080.
Ellington has blocked Maloney on all social media and is not making contact with her about the remaining money, she said.
Maloney also said that she thinks the only reason she got the payment of $616 is because she threatened to take legal action.
Kenneth Twitty is a North Carolina resident but he sent Ellington $300 for a pair of shoes that he never received until Twitty filed a small claims court case for the $300.
Twitty said he could not get the shoes or his money back from Ellington until after legal action was taken months later, at which time Ellington sent the shoes, and Twitty dropped the case. However, he said the ordeal still cost him $130 to file the claim with a Bell County justice of the peace court.
