Once a sight reserved only for upscale neighborhoods, solar panels are fairly commonplace, transforming Killeen’s often inexpressive roofline into one that scintillates under the bright Texas sun.
Investments in renewable energy infrastructure have blossomed recently, according to recent reports. Edwin Revell, Killeen’s director of Development Services, reported in June that a total of 492 solar permits were issued in 2019, while 570 were issued in 2020, an increase of about 15%. From 2020 to 2021, however, the solar industry exploded by 58%, with 903 solar permits approved in 2021. This year, 583 solar permits have been issued in Killeen as of June 9.
This boom in Killeen’s solar panel industry may be in part due to the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, an incentivization program established in 2006.
Currently, the program offers a 26% tax credit abatement for systems which begin construction by Dec. 31, offering a dollar-for-dollar reduction in outstanding taxes. In 2023, the ITC program will offer a reduced 22% tax credit abatement.
In addition, electricity provider Oncor reported in February that there are approximately 2,116 combined residential and commercial distributed generation and solar facilities installed within the city of Killeen. In total, Killeen generates 17,334.5 solar kilowatts (kW) of alternate current (AC).
In a similar vein, approximately 51% of all in-queue point-of-interconnection requests during 2021 were for solar generation facilities, indicating strong investment in renewable energies. This increase in generation is expected to be backed up by up to $3 billion in capital expenditures, an increase of 500 million in 2021. Their full report may be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3IfYvbE.
A slowing trend
Despite explosive local growth in 2021, organizations such as the Solar Energies Industries Association, have voiced pessimism regarding the national short-term future of solar investment.
According to the association’s second quarter Solar Market Insight Report, the U.S. solar industry experienced its lowest quarter of installations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report indicated that approximately 3.9 gigawatts (GW) of direct current (DC) solar capacity were installed in the first quarter of 2022, a 24% decrease from the same time last year, and a 52% since the fourth quarter of 2021.
U.S. financial policy have been a mixed bag for the industry as well, with the investment community slowing drastically in response to a 75 basis point hike in the federal interest rate. However, the Biden Administration instituted a two-year suspension of new solar tariffs in June, indicating market reliability for the solar adoption industry.
“With trade certainty in place, the solar market is eying the fate of clean energy policies in a federal reconciliation bill. Long-term tax credits, manufacturing incentives, and other provisions will significantly boost solar and storage deployment and help keep pace with President Biden’s clean energy goals,” reads the news report.
The fully report may be found here: https://bit.ly/3IhBcOM.
