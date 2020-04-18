New housing construction in 2019 trended downward across the U.S. but single-family residential construction in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area actually saw an upward swing last year, according to a new report released by Construction Coverage.
According to the data, for every 10,000 residents in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, 56.2 new housing units were built in 2019, which is above the national average of 41.9. In 2019, 2,537 new homes were built in the Killeen-Temple area. Of those new homes, 2,277 were single-family residences and 260 were duplexes, according to U.S. Census data.
That’s up from 2,460 homes, including 2,070 new single-family houses, in the metro area in 2018.
The total value of new housing units built in 2019 in the Killeen-Temple area is $419 million, with a median home value of $148,270. Across the entire country, the median home value of a new house is $240,224.
“While at the national level, investment in new housing largely ebbs and flows with the broader economy, at the state and local level, it is tightly coupled with population growth,” the report read. “States in the South and West, which have experienced above-average population growth in recent years, are investing the most in new housing.”
In Killeen alone, contractors have been building new homes at a steady pace, constructing a total of 693 new houses in 2019, which is nearly the same number as the year before, according to city permit data.
So far in 2020 — from Jan. 1 through April 15 — Killeen has issued 179 permits for new single-family homes, according to the city permit office.
