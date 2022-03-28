The city of Killeen is auctioning off everything from a Cadillac Escalade to bounce houses Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. A public viewing will begin at 8 a.m, that day while the live auction will start at 10 a.m.
The auction will include used vehicles and accessories, computers, office equipment, furniture and miscellaneous items no longer needed or used for City operations.
Bidding is accepted in person during the live auction. All items are sold as is and must be paid for by cash, check or credit card immediately following the auction. All items must be removed auction day.
The auction is being conducted by united-auctioneers.com, which has included a more in-depth auction list at http://united-auctioneers.com/auction-calendar/.
Terms and conditions and other information can also be found at that address.
