City building officials in Killeen issued 159 permits last week.
There were 13 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences last week. Contractors D.R. Horton will build nine new houses, Allstar Homes will build two new houses, and both Artison Restoration and Manning Builders will build one new home each.
Nine of the new houses will be built on Amelia Earhart Boulevard, two will be built on Brookside Drive, and the other houses will be built on Santa Rosa Drive and Marlow Cove.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 45 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total of $850,194.
One of the permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by D.R. Horton. The house will be built on Torina Street.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $14.68 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 46 permits last week.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build both of the new homes. Both of the new houses will be built on Wigeon Way.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
Nolanville
City permit officials issued three new permits last week.
All three of the new permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Flintrock Homes, Manning Homes and Lackmeyer Construction will each build one of the new houses. One home each will be built on Slippery Elm Drive, Brandy Drive and Box Canyon Drive.
Belton
No permits were issued by the city last week.
The city is no longer reporting project valuations for construction permits, citing new rules put in place by Texas House Bill 852.
(1) comment
I see that with the city building officials, it's again a case of 'Do what I say, not Do as I do' with the moratorium existing for the 'common people, but not for the city officials'.
Just last week I was denied a meeting with the City Water Department legal arm and I asked that we use a conference room to assure adequate spacing, and other precautions, but was told no that they had to be assured of the safety of city personnel. But now I see that the building committee has to be assured of adequate building permits being issued so that 'The Builders do not fall short of building on the lands that occupy the Fortis organization, a WBW, LLC organization I think it is.
So there you go, what goes around comes around. It's only 'Why does it always stop on Killeen, Texas having to foot the bill'?
