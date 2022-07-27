The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, 8101 Clear Creek Road, is hosting an open house for “Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises” at 10 a.m. Thursday in the primary conference room.
The open house is for all certified airport concession firms, existing and future airport concessionaires, and other parties interested in doing business with Killeen–Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to a Killeen news release Wednesday. The release said that it is the policy of the City of Killeen to ensure that airport concession firms have an equal opportunity to receive and participate in concession opportunities.
“The Open House will include information about our updated ACDBE Program, ACDBE Goals and future airport concession opportunities,” the release said.
The release said that airport representatives would like to meet with airport concession firms in the market area of the 11 counties which surrounds Bell County and the Killeen-Fort Hood Metropolitan Statistical Area which include the counties of Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano, Mason, Travis and Williamson.
The city has asked businesses to RSVP and share this information with other airport concession businesses that might be interested in working with the Killeen–Fort Hood Regional Airport.
To RSVP, call 254-501-8700, extension 4.
Since United Airlines left in February, the airport has seen a decline in traffic, falling to 9,305 June enplanements from 13,199 in June of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.