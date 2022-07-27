GRK

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has seen a slow in year-to-date enplanements.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, 8101 Clear Creek Road, is hosting an open house for “Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprises” at 10 a.m. Thursday in the primary conference room.

The open house is for all certified airport concession firms, existing and future airport concessionaires, and other parties interested in doing business with Killeen–Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to a Killeen news release Wednesday. The release said that it is the policy of the City of Killeen to ensure that airport concession firms have an equal opportunity to receive and participate in concession opportunities.

