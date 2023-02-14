Total solar eclipse

Killeen is in the "path of totality" during the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, meaning residents and visitors will have a front-row seat to the celestial event that will plunge a 124-mile-wide section of the country into night-like darkness for more than four minutes.

 City of Killeen

The city of Killeen is following suit with Copperas Cove and will host business town halls in preparation for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

The two business town halls are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Both are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.