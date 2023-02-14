The city of Killeen is following suit with Copperas Cove and will host business town halls in preparation for the 2024 total solar eclipse.
The two business town halls are scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Both are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., city officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“As Killeen has a prime location in the path of the 2024 eclipse, local businesses have a unique opportunity to attract visitors and increase revenue,” the city said. “The business town halls will cover topics such as marketing strategies, staffing plans, predicted impact, planned events, and safety measures.”
The town halls are open to all local business representatives, entrepreneurs and residents. Attendance is free.
The rare event is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the Central Texas area, with Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Kempner and Lampasas all on the path of totality.
It is such a rare occurrence that Central Texas College astronomer Warren Hart said during a news conference in November 2022 that the previous total solar eclipse that occurred in Central Texas was over 517 years ago.
An eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon and sun align, causing one to cast a shadow onto the other.
Last week, the city of Copperas Cove hosted its third such town hall.
Jeff Stoddard, Cove’s Parks and Recreation director, said he is expecting Cove’s population of about 38,000 to nearly double for the week leading up to the eclipse, leading to packed restaurants, parking lots, parks and outdoor spaces.
He also said he expects them to come ready to spend money.
“These people that are coming down to view this, they know that it’s going to be expensive; they know that it’s going to be a lot of people, because these are people that travel,” Stoddard said.
According to the news release from Killeen, “Attending the business town halls is an excellent opportunity for business owners to learn from experts in the field and network with other local leaders. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share their own experiences, and gather valuable information to help them capitalize on the 2024 solar eclipse.”
