Killeen is expected to receive $2.65 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 30.54% increase from the $2.03 million allocation distributed in June 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $907.6 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in April.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 31.5% increase from the allocations distributed in June 2020, with transit systems seeing the largest increase at 35.5% from last year.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $15.38 million, 22.67% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $12.53 million, according to the comptroller’s report released on Wednesday. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
The remaining sales tax revenues for other local cities and counties are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $2.35 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 32.41% from the same month last year.
Harker Heights will receive $780,777, a 34.65% increase from June 2020.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase, receiving $140,760 in June, a 44.64% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.37 million, a 29.17% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $586,505, a 35.8% increase from last June’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $279,545 for a 16.01% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.87% increase in June allocations over last year; it is set to receive $537,900.
Gatesville saw a 21.77% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $225,258 in June.
John Crutchfield, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, recently talked about why sales tax revenue has continued to be up in recent months.
“Last March 2020 was characterized by uncertainty ... some businesses had to shut down,” Crutchfield said. “Equally as important, consumers likely reduced purchases due to uncertainty about the future. In March 2021, we were in a far different place, We were coming out of the pandemic, deploying vaccines and opening up the economy. We have also had consistent positive economic news coming out of the Comptroller’s office. This means higher consumer confidence which translates to growing demand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.