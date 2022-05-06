Killeen city officials are scheduled to review applications for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program and the City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program grant at an upcoming Saturday meeting on May 14.
Information regarding the applicants for both programs was provided to the Killeen City Council during its Tuesday workshop meeting. Funding for the $1 million in local business and nonprofit grants was provided via the American Rescue Plan Act — which is federal coronavirus money — and the closure of a deal to establish a north Killeen apartment complex through the NRP Group.
According to Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, the city has received a total of 89 applications for the Small Business Relief Program grant. Applicants for this program are capped at a maximum of $10,000 and must show that they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 89 applicants, 21 are eligible to receive grant funding, for a total of $173,683. A total of $500,000 was set aside for the program. Killeen’s Community Development department will review the applications and verify information.
A total of 152 applications have been submitted for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program, of which 12 are duplicate applications, 18 were ineligible, 77 were incomplete, 45 were eligible overall but would not receive all of the requested funds, according to the city. Singh said that eight total applications have been identified as “best investments” for the city moving forward.
“These are uses that we feel meet the ARPA criteria; it’s also businesses that already have the building owned or that intend to have the building owned by the business owner,” she said.
Ownership of the building is a critical part of the selection process, which Singh said is because it allows the city to place liens on the establishment if necessary and protects its investment.
“Going through this list of businesses who have applied, there is a larger list of those that are ineligible,” Councilman Michael Boyd said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s unfortunate so many applied but did not go forward to provide all of the information that was requested, which essentially says those who did what they were supposed to do, fully filled out the applications and qualified through this process, perhaps, should be the ones that are prioritized.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that she was hesitant to say no to potential business owners that are unable to front the cost of purchasing a building in downtown Killeen.
“The intention of this was to help businesses start, not to help people buy buildings,” she said.
Brown pointed out that some applicants may not have the capital to purchase a building in downtown Killeen, excluding potentially viable businesses from the application pool.
The City Council will review the applications during the May 14 meeting.
