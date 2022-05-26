Killeen needs lifeguards.
The city is hiring for 30 vacancies to bring staff up to standard for the Killeen Aquatic Center at Lions Park and the swimming pool at Long Branch Park.
“The City of Killeen has about 30 lifeguard vacancies to fill as the summer pool season is about to begin,” city officials announced in a news release Thursday.
According to the city website, the job pays $10.50 to $11.50 hourly.
City officials announced Thursday that both swimming facilities will be operating at 50% capacity until standards are met. Also, the Long Branch Pool won’t open until sometime in July, due to unexpected repairs.
In addition to lifeguards, the city’s aquatics division still has some openings for cashiers, managers and water safety instructors. Lifeguards must be certified, but city employees can be certified at no charge, once hired. Anyone interested in applying for a job with our aquatics team should visit www.killeentexas.gov/jobs.
The aquatic center and splash pad at Long Branch will be open this weekend, including Memorial Day on Monday. At Lion’s Park, the center will be open from 10 a.m to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The center will reopen for the full summer season on June 4 and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The splash pad at Long Branch Park will open beginning Saturday for the season from 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
For more information on the pools, please visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/swim or call 254-501-6390.
