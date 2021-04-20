Community leaders, business owners and others who are interested are invited to take part in a virtual event highlighting making their businesses — and the world — more sustainable.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas College of Business Administration will showcase local experts and speakers from around the world during a two-day virtual conference on the topic of sustainability, beginning Thursday.
Keynote speakers will include Page Motes, of director of sustainability at Dell Technologies; Stuart Hart, academic writer and founder of Enterprise for a Sustainable World; Lucia Athens, chief sustainability officer of the city of Austin; and Alan Court, senior advisor to the WHO and ambassador for global strategy.
The list of speakers also includes more than 90 experts, including Tooba Shahid and Huma Ali, both from the Institute of Banking and Finance at Bahauddin Zakariya University, in Pakistan, Glenda Raven with the Worldwide Fund for Nature, South Africa and a Rhodes University Post Doctoral Fellow, and Julia Hufnagel from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany.
The 2021 Sustex Virtual Summit on Sustainability focusing on the best practices and research will begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with panels, lectures and breakout workshop sessions throughout the day both days. Scholarly papers will also be presented during the conference.
While the event will be streamed live online, the sessions will be recorded and made available to registered attendees for 60 days after the summit ends. Because the event is hosted through WebEx, tablets and phones may not support the feed — computers will be the best way to stream.
In addition to economic growth, the goal of the conference is to help business owners and community leaders focus on preservation and sustainability for future generations.
Attendance will cost $50 for individuals, $200 for five attendees registering together, $350 for a group of 10 or $500 for a group of 15.
For more information, go to www.tamuct.edu/coba/sustex.html or email sustex@tamuct.edu.
