The military uniform accessory company that recently opened a facility in Killeen has around 25 employees pumping out about 150 orders a day is expecting to reach up to 1,000 orders per day and over 30 employees by the time it is in full swing.
Jared Zabaldo, the owner and CEO of USAMM, the Oregon-based company, said the company received about 1,000 applications for employment when they posted the job.
The jobs pay anywhere from $11.50 an hour to some salaried positions for $32,000 a year.
“We were a little bit worried at first but when we started seeing the applications come in, we felt much better,” Zabaldo said. “The people that walked in the door we were just so thrilled about. I think they’re all superstars ready to break out.”
Many businesses have been struggling with hiring as the country comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic but USAMM has been very successful and Zabaldo is unsure as to why they have had so much success.
“I can tell you for a fact some of the people we brought on were making a lot less than $11.50. For people making minimum wage, it was a big raise for them,” Zabaldo said. “Perhaps people are looking to return to the workforce, but I can only speculate on that.”
He added that the employees at the warehouse are very new and currently in the training phase but even the 150 orders per day has given him a lot of relief because the Oregon site has been under a lot of pressure.
“We’re absolutely thrilled because in Oregon we were experiencing labor issues. Killeen is already relieving some of the pressure we were experiencing in Oregon. I feel over the moon,” Zabaldo said.
The company is operating out of a 10,000-square-foot building on Swanner Loop, but Zabaldo said the business is hoping to break ground on a brand new facility in Killeen next year with a completion date somewhere in 2023.
