A longtime veterinary clinic in Killeen is getting a new clinic built right next door. Doors are expected to be open later this year.
“We want to have a larger space, but as well give our visitors as much privacy and room as possible with this new clinic,” said October Nelson, the receptionist at Killeen Veterinary Clinic, which is owned and operated by longtime veterinarian Brad Buckley, who is also a state representative for the Killeen area.
The Killeen Veterinary Clinic has been operating out of the existing clinic, 1321 Pershing Drive, since 1984.
Once the new clinic is built, the older building will be torn down and turned into a parking lot, according to Mark DeLillo, the clinic’s practice manager.
“We originally had four doctors on staff but two of them left last year, so we are looking for new people for both this building and the new one,” DeLillo said Tuesday.
The new building costs $2 million dollars, and is expected to be completed in either August or September of this year.
