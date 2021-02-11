Killeen welcomes new Dunkin shop

After months of anticipation, Dunkin Donuts has opened a new Killeen shop.
The national chain opened a new store February 3 at 1516 S. Fort Hood St., near the intersection with West Jasper Drive, and the location is also home to a Baskin Robbins ice cream store, which shares Dunkin employees as needed.
Employee Sabrina Mitchell, who trained at the Dunkin Donuts in Harker Heights, said that most of their business comes in the morning, slowing down around noon.
“We really haven’t had any problems or anything,” Mitchell said on Thursday morning while at work.
The 2,300 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 25 crew members and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a news release.
With the opening of this store, Killeen now has two Dunkin stores, with Harker Heights and Fort Hood each having one, with the next most recent one having opened in Harker Heights in August of 2019.
Last August the company announced it was planning to close a number of its stores, but these closures were concentrated primarily on the East Coast and stores in the Killeen area were not impacted.
“The next-generation restaurant offers Killeen a first-hand look at Dunkin’s store of the future experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment for guests,” Dunkin spokesperson Emma Burke said in a press release. “Complete with a new, warmer interior color palette, the restaurant also offers atmospheric lighting, a convenient, contactless drive-thru, and complimentary Wi-Fi.”
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.
