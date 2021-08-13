Owl House Shaved Sno and Snacks, 3301 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, held its grand opening Friday, attracting customers with music and food.
“It’s been a lot of work, but people have been enjoying themselves,” said Antonio Davis, one of the owners.
The establishment provides burgers, fries, snow cones, and its specialty “pickle boat.” The pickle boat is a sliced pickle that serves as a bun, sandwiching meat, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, among other toppings.
While waiting for their food, patrons played “Pac-Man” on an old arcade machine, or watched movies on a TV.
Davis operates the establishment with his wife Monica Davis and several other members of his family.
