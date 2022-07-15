Killeen’s only Whatabuger is temporarily closed.
The popular fast-food hamburger restaurant at 2509 E. Trimmier Road has temporarily closed for “improvements.”
“Sorry, improving store — but there’s another Whataburger at 130 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights,” according to a banner closing off the location’s parking lot this week.
It is unclear how long the restaurant will be closed. The Herald reached out to Whataburger for comment, but had not received a response as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.