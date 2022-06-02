HARKER HEIGHTS- After just one hour, the Killeen Independent School District’s job fair was off to a busy start Thursday at Harker Heights High School as dozens of hopeful applicants perused tables representing various schools.
“It’s a great opportunity for candidates to get face time in front of people. Sometimes, you’ll send something in online and you’re just hoping for someone to email you back or give you a call,” Darrien Nicholas said.
Nicholas is one of the presumptive applicants that attended Thursday’s job fair.
The job fair is part of Killeen ISD’s plan to combat their 300-plus teacher shortage. Interviews for all positions were held on-site and conditional job offers were dished out to select candidates.
“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do since I was in the Army,” Patrick Wood said.
Wood said he’s spent the last five years as a manager of a Starbucks but found himself at KISD’s job fair on Thursday. As Wood spoke to the Herald, he was waiting to be called in for his interview - his first of three interviews for the day.
“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do but the timing has been off. In the last year, I was able to get into a certificate program,” Wood said.
The two attendees commented on how well the fair was set up and how it allowed for them to speak to possible employers face to face.
“It really allows you to grab the bull by the horns,” Nicholas said.
According to a press release from KISD, Thursday job fair was the most successful to date, resulting in 105 teachers and professionals receiving "golden tickets" and 101 support staff positions being extended. The "golden tickets" are letters of intent to allow the applicant to continue the hiring process.
There was 450 people in attendance, according to the KISD press release.
