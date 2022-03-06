For eight years, Katherine Alvarez ran her cupcake and specialty cake business, Kitty’s Kakery, from her home kitchen. Now she has a storefront all her own to sell her fan-favorite recipes.
The Killeen store opened Oct. 26, 2021, and held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 26 with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s definitely challenging transitioning from the home to a storefront,” Alvarez said. “Its been good, though it has been a challenge to balance daily production as well as continuing our custom cake designs that our customers know us for.”
Alvarez has been working as a baker for 14 years. As the bakery is a local mom and pop shop, everything —from the icing to the batter— is made from scratch and small-batch baked for peek freshness.
The shop also has gluten-free and vegan options for customers to choose from.
“A lot of my recipes were developed before I became vegan, and once I started that lifestyle, I saw that as an opportunity to rework and adapt my recipes so they would be suitable for someone who has a dairy or gluten allergy.” Alvarez said. “I just took my regular recipes and played around with them. The goal was to create something that was vegan or gluten free that tasted just as good as the real thing.”
Kitty’s Kakery currently has a rating of 5 out of 5 stars on its Facebook page and 4.9 out of 5 stars on Goggle reviews.
“Its been really rewarding and we have gotten a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “I guess people are really excited that there is a bakery on this side of town now, because there weren’t many before where we are.”
“I just want to encourage people to come out and try our stuff. We have a lot of different flavors of cupcake, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes by the slice, custom cakes and more.”
Kitty’s Kakery is located in the 440 Plaza, 858 S. Fort Hood St.
