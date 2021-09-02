A Lampasas ice cream and art shop recently donated more than $1,300 to a local soup kitchen.
The Cherry on Top conducted a silent auction of 25 hand-painted bowls that were painted and donated by customers through the Empty Bowls Program, according to a news release from the business.
Proceeds from the auction were given to Our Father’s Table, an organization that provides free hot meals to anyone in the community Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at House of Forgiveness Church, 908 Fourth St. in Lampasas.
“Our mission is to provide a place for our community to connect while painting pottery and enjoying ice cream. Giving back to our community is something we always strive for,” said Amanda Nuckles, owner of The Cherry on Top. “Without our wonderful customers, we would have never been able to raise $1380 for this wonderful local organization.
“One of our favorite customers, 10-year-old Hallie Watson, painted and donated the bowl that raised the most money at $150.”
The Cherry on Top, 407 S. Western Ave. in Lampasas, plans to continue its Empty Bowls Program, the release said.
Anyone interested in painting a bowl can do so at any time during the business hours of Monday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.