Laser technology offers an easy way to permanent hair removal

Most people spend time, energy and money on removing their facial and body hair. If you are tired of shaving or waxing, laser hair removal might be a safe and effective way to reduce hair growth permanently.
Skinful Tattoo Removal, located at 3921 East Stan Schlueter Loop Suite 102 in Killeen, recently started offering laser hair after spending a year researching the best technology suited for its diverse practice.
“Our priorities were efficacy, comfort and versatility,” said Ryian Coleman, owner and operator of Skinful Laser Removal in Killeen. “Versatility is a key ingredient for all of our technology, and we don’t consider any devices that are not safe and effective for all skin types. Our research was catalyzed by the growing interest within our existing client base.”
The laser targets to destroy the hair follicle to provide permanent results, which can work on every part of the body.
“We offer safe and effective laser hair removal virtually head-to-toe,” Coleman said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to not offer the service for inside the nose or the ears.”
The service is suitable for female and male clients alike.
“Interestingly enough, laser hair removal has long been perceived as a service highly sought after primarily by women, and that is not the case in our practice,” Coleman said. “We treat just as many men as women.”
In addition to the permanent removal of hair, the modern technology brings a variety of other benefits.
“Hair removal can greatly reduce or eliminate ingrown hairs, reduce or eliminate razor rash and redness, as well as leave the skin softer and more supple than before,” he said.
However, since laser treatment is not an exact science, several variables play a role in the process.
The number of needed sessions varies by the individual, depending on skin type and color, hair type and color, as well as the treatment area.
“On average, we are able to significantly reduce hair growth in five to nine treatments, treated two to ten weeks apart,” Coleman said.
Individual treatments can range from $69 - $299.
While laser hair removal is still costly, Coleman makes the service more affordable by offering several payment and membership options.
“For clients that desire to have multiple areas treated, a membership is definitely the most cost-effective option,” he said. “Considering that women will spend approximately 72 days and 1,728 hours shaving their legs over the course of their lifetimes, and men approximately 45 days and 1,080 hours shaving their beards and necks over their lifetimes – the savings of time and money can be significant long-term.”
Since not everyone is suitable for laser treatment, Coleman provides a complimentary consultation to educate potential clients, review their personal and medical history, discuss their specific goals and develop an individual treatment plan.
A free consultation can be scheduled on the website www.skinfultattooremoval.com or at 254-213-0905.
To be an eligible candidate for laser hair removal, it is essential to avoid sun exposure, tanning beds and sunless tanning lotions for one month prior to and throughout the treatment.
“Although we offer laser hair removal year-round, the fall and winter months are truly the best months to prepare your summer beach body,” Coleman said.
