A part of the Downtown Festival series, Latin Night brought all kinds of entertainment to the Killeen downtown area on Saturday night.
The smell of tasty food and the sounds of bumping Latin music filled the air of downtown during the event.
Vendors and food trucks lined the streets between Gray Street and East Avenue D. While the Herald was the event from 5 p.m. to 5:51 p.m., there was a little over 30 people in attendance.
But while there, attendees would meet all kinds of vendors and people.
There was the young duo of Pedro Rivera and Lorna Espinoza who sold picandy, a type of candy that is slathered in chamoy spice.
“Everyone thinks that it’s spicy when I tell them there’s chili on it,” Rivera said as he laughed.
There was also real estate agent Krystal Louise, who has been in Killeen for a year and has devoted her time to helping revitalize downtown.
“Instead of complaining, I decided to be a part of the solution,” Louise said.
Louise is a first generation American and has family who emigrated from Brazil.
Stacey Wilson, the candidate for Precinct 2 for Bell County Commissioner, was also at the event to meet with residents and enjoy all the entertainment that could be found at Latin Night.
The event went to 9 p.m. and according to a news release from the city, featured live music along with salsa dancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.