Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a well-known staple in College Station, plans to open a new location in the Killeen area.
Layne’s has expanded to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has one location near Houston.
Garrett Reed, the company’s CEO, said his team visited Killeen a few weeks ago and were impressed with the area and the potential. Reed has not secured a location yet, citing ongoing negotiations with several developers in the area and city leaders from surrounding communities.
“Our biggest challenge to opening any location is the ‘bottom line,’” Reed said on Wednesday. “Property taxes on commercial businesses are such a big part of what makes a location viable.”
Reed said the company is in the first stages of negotiations but would not comment on where the new location might be or when it might open.
In an article, published by the Dallas Business Journal a year ago, it said Reed and a business partner bought Layne’s Chicken Fingers, which started as a mom and pop restaurant in his hometown of College Station, and have added six other locations around Texas, including four in Dallas-Fort Worth. It originally spread to Allen, Frisco and Lewisville in 2018.
According to Layne’s website, the company added Roanoke, near Dallas, last April and it’s newest franchise near Houston in Katy last June.
For more about Layne’s go to layneschickenfingers.com.
