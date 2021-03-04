HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Vision XXI leadership program kicked off Thursday as more than a dozen area business professionals who applied to participate attended an orientation session at the Central Texas Home Builders Association.
The first monthly meeting (first Thursday of each month) for the eight-month program was designed to “enhance community leadership through shared knowledge and skill building,” and included several guest speakers and discussion about the group’s annual fundraising project.
The Vision XXI program first started in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.