Lemonade Day in the Killeen-Fort Hood area has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release from Samantha Ricciardi, the Lemonade Day project coordinator. The annual event — where children set up lemonade stands throughout the local area, learning business skills — is traditionally held the first weekend in May.
“As a movement committed to the power of youth entrepreneurship, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area encourages kids to continue learning the valuable lessons offered through its program materials,” the news release said.
A new date for the event has not been decided yet, according to Ricciardi. She said the organization is waiting at least another month before making that decision. Late July is a time Ricciardi said the organization is looking at, but nothing has been determined yet.
For more information about Lemonade Day, visit forthood.lemonadeday.org.
