The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the Life Recovery Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Friday ceremony was held at Life Recovery Center, 4200 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 200-B. There were door prizes, music, entertainment, refreshments and more that took place at the event.
Dozens of officials and attendees were there to support the cause.
“Their mission is to help individuals, families, and businesses reconnect, recommit, and regain what’s important to them,” according to a news release from the chamber.
Life Recovery Center, according to the company’s website, is a facility that helps individuals, businesses and families with living healthier and happier lives. “The therapists and counselors work with people to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, look at coping skills such as substance use and potentially establish a sober lifestyle.”
