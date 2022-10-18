Communications help

Brandon Harris, the city of Temple’s assistant director of information technology, installs a fiber line downtown to connect Killeen ISD to the city’s Grande Communications internet access point.

 Courtesy | City of Temple

With the introduction of FiberFirst, an internet service provider partnered with Ubiquity, Killeen’s businesses, schools and residents will have increased access to high-speed fiber-optic internet.

“We are very excited to bring FiberFirst to the Killeen community. As Killeen feeds directly into our nation’s largest military station, it is important to provide the highest level network and customer service to support our troops,” said Bryan Davis, executive vice president of sales and service at FiberFirst in a news release Monday.

