A rising star on the culinary scene in Harker Heights recently served on a panel of guest judges for Food Network’s cake decorating show, Buddy v. Duff.
Season three, which began last Sunday, will continue for the next eight weeks as cake decorators and pastry chefs from around the country vote on which cake “wowed” them most, according to Harker Heights businesswoman and cake decorator, Lilian Halabi.
Her cake decorating shop Lily’s Cakes began in her home kitchen and budded into a business in 2010. Now it has grown to a team of eight with two cake artists in addition to Halabi, and a head baker.
“It started as a hobby and it took a while to become a business,” Halabi said. “It’s fun! I enjoy it. I am being part of people’s celebrations with my cakes, I’m kind of like celebrating with them — what they’re celebrating — with my cakes.”
Wedding cakes are her favorite ones to make and decorate, she said. The clean lines and simplicity serving as a canvas for decorating with fresh flowers and being brought to a whole new level is such an inspiration to her — not to mention being able to be part of a special moment with a couple starting their new life together.
Halabi and her husband, recently elected Harker Heights City Councilman Sam Halabi, own two full-service wedding venues in the Central Texas area as well. La Rio Mansion at 4501 Dice Grove in Belton, and The Inn at Salado, located at 7 North Main Street, offer picturesque locations for couples to tie the knot.
Halabi said her plate stays pretty full, running the three businesses, decorating cakes and meeting with brides planning their ceremonies.
“We are not just renting the place,” Halabi said. “It is an all inclusive package if that’s what the bride is looking for.”
With a priority on working within an individual couple’s budget, the Halabis offer everything from coordination, to services — and of course, cakes.
“We try to make it as comfortable as possible,” Halabi said. “Wedding planning is not easy. I work with a lot of budgets. Each bride wants to have the perfect day, but she doesn’t have to spend a fortune to have the perfect day.”
Halabi said she also really enjoys being part of birthday celebrations — especially when families have trusted her bakery with their cakes from the start of their family growing.
“Birthday cakes are amazing, especially when I start with their kid’s cakes since they were in the womb with the gender reveal, then on to the baby shower and then the birthdays through the years,” Halabi said. “It makes me feel special — they could have chosen somebody else, but they came back to us.”
Halabi really enjoys baking with flavors — particularly tropical, such as coconut or lemon with raspberries, or fall flavors, like carrot cake, pumpkin spice and apple pie cakes.
“They’re just so hearty,” she said.
The most popular cake that they bake is strawberry shortcake, which is a vanilla cake with strawberries and cream filling, with a puree made in-house.
“It’s so light, and people really enjoy it,” Halabi said.
But the icing on the cake of the Halabis’ food-based businesses in the area, was the recent acquisition of Acropolis, the Greek restaurant nextdoor to Lily’s Cakes.
The Halabis have been working toward opening a restaurant for quite some time, but their other obligations have continued to divert their attention, Halabi said. Meanwhile, when the already established Acropolis became available, it was the perfect fit for their family.
“The previous owner was getting ready to step aside for a while because of family stuff, and it’s right there next to us — next to the bakery and very similar to Middle Eastern cuisine,” Halabi said. “It is an honor she trusted us with it — being her neighbors for so long.”
Sam Halabi immigrated to Dallas, Texas, but relocated to Harker Heights before his wife, Lilian, joined him 25 years ago. Syrian food has rich and fresh flavors and spices, Halabi said. The flavors across the Middle East differ based on the region, she said.
But other than a few decor updates, there are no major changes planned for the restaurant, Halabi said.
“I like the saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it,’” she said. “We have modified a few dishes: the falafel and the hummus, but we aren’t making any big changes. It will still feel like a homey restaurant, and the menu items will be the same.”
Down the road, Halabi said they do hope to incorporate Lebanese dishes in keeping with their family heritage. They will be studying the market to get a feel for how their customers will react to and welcome the occasional Middle Eastern flair, she said.
“Maybe one special night or one special day — we’ll have a special menu incorporated — so they can also try Middle Eastern food,” Halabi said. “We don’t want to overwhelm the kitchen. They’re used to a certain routine. And the customers, too — they have already been asking.”
The Buddy v. Duff show is not Halabi’s first appearance on Food Network. She has competed on air four times — winning “Cake Wars” and “Holiday Wars.” She said being a virtual judge on the current show is like a dream come true.
“It was an amazing experience with some truly incredible cakes,” Halabi said. “It’s really exciting to have been chosen to be one of the 50 featured judges for the show. This is the biggest show of the two titans in the cake world!”
Halabi said she appreciates the support she has received from the Harker Heights community, and her customer base across Killeen and Fort Hood.
“They’ve been amazing to us, as far as supporting our small business and showing love, especially after our first competition on national television,” Halabi said. “I always say, ‘I can get used to that, my head is going to get big.’ We really appreciate the support we’ve had from day one.”
