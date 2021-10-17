Lily Halabi, owner of Lily's Cakes in Harker Heights, and her baking partners “Ghosts With the Most,” will continue their trek toward victory on “Hollywood Wars” tonight at 8 p.m., local time, on the Food Network.
Halabi and the members of her team, Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess have appeared in three episodes. They won the first episode, and stayed alive in another episode.
There are only four teams left in the competition and her team is one of the four teams in the race toward the end of the show.
The winning team will walk away with $25,000 in prize money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.