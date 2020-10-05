Bit Bar in Killeen, revolving around a theme of ’80s and ’90s memorabilia, games and comic books, offers free-play arcade games for customers.
The bar opened on July 25, 2015, at 701 W, Elms Road Suite 330, and offers beer, wine and mixed drinks.
“The idea behind it actually starts with me fixing up arcade games,” said owner Kenneth Maynard. “My parents lived here and I had a Philly cheesesteak place that was running in San Antonio. I eventually left that place and moved here to help take care of my dad.”
Maynard said his bar first started selling only beer and wine.
“I got my mixed-drink license in 2017,” he said. “Currently I have four employees at my bar but will probably be looking to have more since we are selling more food and we have a $5 cover charge to get in.”
The bar offers traditional bar food such as nachos, mozzarella cheese sticks, and hot dogs.
“Right now we are open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. due to lack of business,” Maynard said. “If we are slow on some days, then I will close the bar early. I really want to open back up at 4 p.m. so that parents can bring their children in, but right now we only allow patrons to be 21 and up. Our bartenders come up with drink specials and we offer most selections.”
Maynard said his bar is open on weekends for private parties upon scheduling.
“You can leave us a message on our Facebook page,” he said. “If we have openings, we will respond to your message and set up a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.