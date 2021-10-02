The Innovation Black Chamber Of Commerce will host a “Culture On The Square” event in downtown Killeen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 16 on East Avenue D. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, and security available. Open mic sessions will also be available.
Culture On The Square is a community economic program that aims to revitalize downtown Killeen through culture, entertainment and economics and bring awareness back to the downtown area, according to the chamber.
Vendor opportunities are still available. To learn more about the event and how to become a vendor go to Innovationbbc.org or visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
