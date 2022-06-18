After dealing with struggles brought on by the pandemic, Endeavors owner Monique Stone is celebrating the first year of being in business.
Endeavors, located at 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, is a performing arts and special events center.
Joining Stone for Saturday’s anniversary celebration were family and friends, along with Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
“We thank you for opening your business here in the city of Killeen and we are here to support you, stand beside you, along with all of our small businesses,” Nash-King said.
Despite the challenges the business owner faced, both Stone and Endeavors perservered to make it through the year.
“The city is small but beautiful, the people are friendly and supportive and the venue is a jewel,” Stone said in a release.
