HARKER HEIGHTS — A local business provided free snow cones to the community Wednesday as a way to reach out and get to know residents.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 800 Prospector Trail, in Harker Heights, put up a tent and had 10 to 20 residents lined up for a free snow cone around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Bethany Rivers is the lead for community marketing events for the storage company, and she explained why the company is doing the snow cone event as well as two future events.
“We’re just making snow cones and interacting with our community and saying hello to people,” Rivers said. “We decided we wanted to have a little bit of fun with the community.”
On June 23, organizers will be giving away free snow cones at the Copperas Cove Amy’s Attic location, and on June 30 the final snow cone event will be at the Salado Amy’s Attic location.
The Cove location is at 930 W. Highway 190 and the Salado location is at 3524 Farm to Market Road 2484.
