A local couple is working double time running two businesses in the Copperas Cove and Killeen area that couldn’t be much different from each other.
Ashley and Darnell Newman are the owners of a car detailing shop and a healthy meal preparation business.
Darnell Newman started detailing cars in 2017 and he said his full detailing business, 2020 Auto Spa, has been around for about a year.
“We go a little bit above and beyond what you see in regular detailing. The style of shop that we have only exists in major cities. There wasn’t one local; that was one of the main focuses as to why we built this,” Darnell Newman said.
He added that his business does outside and inside work, buffing and painting cars as well as the normal inside detailing work.
The detailing business is based in Copperas Cove at 202 Laura St. but also has a mobile team that will travel and service vehicles from Copperas Cove to Harker Heights.
Darnell Newman is former military and he met his wife, Ashley Newman, here in 2015 and he fell in love with the Central Texas area, choosing to stick around and start his business here.
As to why he decided to start his own business, he said that it is because of his mindset.
“I love entrepreneurship, I love creating opportunities for friends and family, I moved my family from Maryland down to Texas and my wife was working double and triple shifts sometimes as a nurse and that was really hard on us,” Darnell Newman said.
The meal preparation business is co-owned by the two of them, but Ashley Newman is operating the business out of their Killeen location.
Prepstart Lifestyles is operated out of a brick-and- mortar location at 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and is a healthy meal prepping service available to residents.
The former nurse said the business started after her own journey meal prepping to lose weight.
“I started meal prepping for myself to lose weight and I got asked by friends and family if I could help them meal prep. I ended up losing around 80 pounds, meal prepping for myself,” Ashley Newman said. “We kind of started the business to put the convenience back into healthy eating.”
The meal prepping service has been in business since 2017 and recently moved into the new building.
Ashley Newman explained how her business works during a phone interview last week.
“What we do is we have anywhere from low-carb to complex-carb meals. One of our dishes is our chicken power bowl, with grilled chicken, jasmine rice and steamed broccoli. Normally you have to go to a restaurant or something to get that kind of meal,” she said.
Additionally, the former nurse spoke on why her and her husband have been able to be successful in business.
“I think the fact that we both encourage and believe in each other, that is what keeps us going. We both want something for our kids to have and leave a legacy,” Ashley Newman said. “I know on my side of the family owning a business is not common, so I’m a first-generation business owner on my side of the family. As long as we have each other and we are supporting each other, we can continue to be successful.”
Both businesses have had recent events. The detailing business traveled to Oklahoma to detail the vehicles of country music singer Brantley Gilbert and the meal prepping service gave out around 50 hot meals to people who needed them during the harsh winter weather in February.
