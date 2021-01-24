The owner of a soul and seafood restaurant in Killeen has made a purchase to expand his business.
Albert Flakes Jr., the owner of Father & Son’s Soul Food LLC, recently purchased the building that used to hold the Fuddruckers restaurant.
Flakes made the purchase in early December because his restaurant had outgrown the current building on West Stan Schlueter Loop.
“Well, I’ve had Father and Son’s for nearly three years and we have outgrown the building we are currently in. We found Fuddruckers and that was the best deal. Jim Wright worked out a good deal and we acquired it,” Flakes said.
He added that he will be keeping the current building and selling food via takeout only there and the new building will feature some new dishes, and a place to come in, sit and eat. The new location also will have new branding.
Pisces will be the name on the building, but it will still be under the Father & Son’s business, according to Flakes.
Flakes said the building is currently being renovated so the soul food restaurant can move in, and it will be at least a few months before the renovation is complete.
Flakes spoke on what it meant to expand his business into a new building.
“That was everything to me. The purchase in itself was a situation I never thought I would be able to be in, but we were able to make it happen with a lot of work. This will allow us to provide more community service, which is a big deal to me,” Flakes said.
The restaurant is an entire scratch kitchen and everything is made in house.
In addition to ownership of the former Fuddruckers, Flakes said he has an option to buy the entire strip that includes some other businesses in the area like a State Farm office and a music lessons business.
Flakes was raised in Copperas Cove and came to the Killeen-Fort Hood area in 1988.
He explained why he initially named his business Father & Son’s.
“My father is my role model when it comes to cooking so I named it after him to show him my appreciation,” Flakes said.
The restaurant sells lots of soul food like greens, smothered chicken, and pork chops and gumbo is a big seller.
Local residents can check out the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram at Father and Son Soul/Seafood Kitchen and @Fatherandsonsoulfood, respectively.
