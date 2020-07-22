The coronavirus pandemic is causing a coin shortage locally and nationwide.
The nationwide shortage is a result of two trends, according to an Associated Press article. First, there’s been a decrease in business transactions and in the use of coin recyclers, like Coinstar, meaning there are fewer coins in circulation. Second, the U.S. Mint reduced the number of employees per shift at its Denver and Philadelphia facilities — which make all the coins for commerce in the U.S. — to enhance social distancing.
Some businesses in Bell County have been putting up signs recently asking customers to use exact change or debit and credit cards to make purchases.
H-E-B provided a statement on how they are combating the coin shortage via email on Tuesday.
“H-E-B is testing several strategies to buy and conserve coins so we can serve all of our customers in the way they want to shop and pay for their purchases. The public can help improve coin circulation by taking coins to their local banks or Coinstar kiosks and when paying with cash, using exact change. We have also launched a Change for Charity campaign where customers can donate their coins at the register to benefit Texas Food Banks and other local non-profits responding to the coronavirus pandemic,” the email said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.