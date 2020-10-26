A Harker Heights store that sells cannabidiol, or CBD, is taking part in a nationwide liver study.
Your CBD Store recently announced that they are participating in the Valid Care liver toxicity study and the location in Harker Heights is one of many stores participating in the study.
Your CBD Store is a chain that is based in Florida and has 34 other locations in Texas.
“I know there are 12 companies total that are more or less sponsoring and funding it,” said Harker Heights store owner Carl Duncan. “As far as I know I haven’t heard about anyone else locally participating but I know our Hewitt and Georgetown stores are.”
The SunFlora Leadership Team responded to the call for participating companies because of a direct response to the FDA’s repeated request, said Duncan.
“Since March they have been pushing for that,” he said. “We have a corporate scientist and he, along with our management team and corporate headquarters, evaluated different studies and research opportunities for the company, and this one worked well with our brand.”
Duncan said his company sent a message out to the stores and they signed up healthy volunteers that have been using CBD for the study. Some volunteers who go to the Haker Heights store were also signed up for the study, Duncan said.
CBD, a chemical in hemp and marijuana, does not cause a high and is often sold as a dietary supplement or included in creams and other personal care products.
“They will conduct a study of a period of 30 days or longer,” Duncan said. “People who knew of customers who were willing to participate submitted the information and out of thousands of applicants they chose however many names they needed to draw blood and check for enzymes in the liver to see how CBD effects them.”
CBD is a great anti-inflammatory and that is probably one of the best properties, Duncan said.
“When we think of inflammation we think of it in our joints,” he said. “Inflammation also occurs in our brain and organs...our systems get really out of whack from the hard lives we put it through. What cannabinoids do is they come in and urge our bodies to make more of the good chemicals to help get rid of some of that inflammation.”
Duncan said that the THC in his products are in very low amounts and are regulated by state and federal regulations.
“Hemp genetically only contains very small amounts of THC,” he said. “The THC in the products is not enough to deliver any psychoactive effect. It does in conjunction with the other cannabinoids in the products can give a little added boost or kick to the rest of the products. It (is) helpful with people dealing with chronic pain — you feel relaxed, calm, you don’t feel your knees or back hurting.”
Your CBD Store, 582 East Central Texas Expressway, at Indian Trail Plaza and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Veterans, active duty and first responders get a 10% discount at the store, said Duncan.
For more information visit Your CBD Store (Harker Heights) on Facebook or call 254-393-1099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.