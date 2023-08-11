Chuys.jpeg

Chuy's Harker Heights hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate its opening. They donated over $5,000 to Aware Central Texas.

 Courtesy Photo

Chuy’s Harker Heights hosted a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the achievements of their new store in Central Texas.

During the ceremony, the new Tex-Mex restaurant presented a $5,524 check to Aware Central Texas, a charitable organization providing responses to kids who experienced violence and trauma. Along with a $830 check to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, a city no-kill animal shelter.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.