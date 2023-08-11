Chuy’s Harker Heights hosted a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the achievements of their new store in Central Texas.
During the ceremony, the new Tex-Mex restaurant presented a $5,524 check to Aware Central Texas, a charitable organization providing responses to kids who experienced violence and trauma. Along with a $830 check to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, a city no-kill animal shelter.
“We are so appreciative of our new friends at Chuy’s,” wrote Misty Biddick, executive director for Aware Central Texas. “Words cannot fully explain how grateful we at Aware are, for their support of not only our mission to break the cycle of violence in Central Texas, but their support of the clients we serve.”
Chuy’s donations were raised during the restaurant’s Friends and Family Charity Night grand opening events, along with funds from their website that they received on opening week.
The restaurant opened to the public on June 27.
Chuy’s, 700 West Central Texas Expressway, is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
