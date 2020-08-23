Local cleaning services see less business during pandemic

Proper handwashing, frequent disinfecting of surfaces and appropriate cleaning procedures have been vigorously enforced since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Professional cleaning services have been specializing in such procedures a long time before COVID-19. Although the request for clean and sanitized homes has intensified, the pandemic didn’t always result in an uptick for local cleaning businesses.
Instead of seeing a growing number in customers, Marion Cook, owner of Magic Hands Cleaning Service in Copperas Cove, noticed the opposite.
“As the pandemic first started in March, I completely stopped working,” she said.
Although maintaining a clean and sanitized home is key to preventing the spread of germs, entering someone else’s home can also create a risk.
“I didn’t feel comfortable going into people’s homes,” she said.
Cook originally started her business to help seniors who weren’t able to clean their own homes anymore.
“I mainly work only for elderly people who really need the help in the house,” she said. “People who don’t want a lot of different people to come into their home. There are a lot of maid services that send different cleaners each week, and people just don’t like it.”
Cook’s customers enjoyed the personal connection to her and her employees.
“Sometimes we have coffee together…sit down and talk,” she said. “It’s more a social call than just cleaning for them.”
Now she is worried to be a possible risk for the health of her elderly clients.
“Some of them are cancer survivors or have other health issues, so I did not offer any services for them,” she said. “I told them it’s just not safe for me to come in the home … we just know so little about this virus, how it’s transferred.”
COVID-19 also put a hold on Cook’s plans to start a nonprofit business to provide free cleaning services for cancer patients.
Although Cook also regularly cleans several Airbnb’s in the area, the pandemic minimized her business.
Yet thanks to a thorough cleaning protocol, the business cleaning Airbnb’s is slowly starting to pick up.
Airbnb’s website states the new protocol. It includes suggestions such as opening windows before cleaning, wearing protective gear such as disposable gloves and face coverings while cleaning and sanitizing after the completed cleaning process.
“They also recommended that Airbnb owners block some days off, so there are more days between guests,” Cook said. “They did a lot of procedures to keep not only the guests but also the cleaning personnel save.”
Cook adopted the updated Airbnb guidelines for all of her clients and started to clean for elderly customers when they were not home.
“We do social distancing, we don’t have coffee, we don’t sit on the table together,” she said.
For people who continue to clean their own homes, Cook recommended paying attention to all surfaces that are often touched. Those don’t only include doorknobs and light switches, but also the door frames.
“People don’t think about that they touch them a lot,” she said. “I would also not walk with shoes inside the house. Leave them at the front door or the garage, but don’t walk with them through the house.”
After having visitors at her house, Cook sprays her home with Lysol to kill bacteria and germs in the air.
People should also pay attention to the difference between cleaning and sanitizing. Cleaning is the act of removing germs, dirt and other impurities. Sanitizing is the use of chemicals to reduce the number of germs and bacteria. To lower the risk of infection and minimize germs and bacteria, it is recommended to first clean and then sanitize.
