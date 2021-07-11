The business of good credit is the niche that Keem Chambers and Kyra Dodd have made a living on. But, when they’re not upping credit scores or raising the family they have together, they’re going above and beyond for anyone who needs help.
Chambers and Dodd began their business “Kredit Kleanse” back in April of 2019. A bad experience is what motivated them to help others.
“We started the business after a terrible experience,” Chambers said. “We gave $4,200 to someone to help fix our credit, and they didn’t. We were able to fix it ourselves.”
So, Chambers and Dodd began using that focus to help others, and it wasn’t limited to paying customers.
“We help those who want to help themselves,” Dodd said.
And with good reason.
Dodd, a Texas native, worked as a nurse for 9 years. At some point, she said she was unable to work and said having credit definitely would have made things easier.
Her partner, Chambers, is originally from southeast Georgia. The military brought him to Killeen, where he served his country in Iraq. However, when he returned to the home front, life was far from easy. Chambers said he couldn’t get disability, was struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had a run in with the law that got him a four year prison sentence. But after doing his time, Chambers put his best foot forward and began to turn his life around.
“If you want change, you have to be that change,” Chambers said.
From their, Dodd and Chambers not only helped people establish good credit, they reached out into the community, made donations and provided free services. Their generosity is not limited to their services however.
“During that ice storm we had here, Kyra got sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless,” Chambers said. “Our kids also passed out food.”
Most recently, the couple donated $3,000 to Dream United Girls Basketball, an amateur athletic union youth team that travels around the country and competes in tournaments. Dream United does what it can to make it incredibly affordable for families to allow their young athlete to participate. That contribution helped the girls get new uniforms and allowed them to further compete in tournaments.
It was a donation from one giving group to another, simply because Chambers and Dodd won’t let a good deed go unnoticed.
“They (Dream United) had come to us for help. We saw how they were helping others and we decided to help them,” Chambers said. “They’re a good group. They try not to charge the parents anything.”
Currently, Chambers and Dodd operate their business online, but are soon planning to open up a physical location in Killeen.
For more information about their services, you can visit their website at kreditkleanse.com
