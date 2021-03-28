The pandemic has put a strain on almost every business – the dry-cleaning sector is no exception.
The National Cleaners Association estimates that about one in six dry cleaners has gone out of business nationwide. Those that are still operational have experienced a decrease in businesses.
A trend that has also been affecting local dry cleaners in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“Business is down, but it is starting to pick up again,” said Won Schneider, owner of Jasper Cleaners, located at 508 W. Jasper Dr. in Killeen. “But it’s not back to 100 percent yet.”
While military personnel continued to bring in their uniforms for dry-cleaning, Schneider noticed a big difference in office attire such as suits, shirts and blouses.
“Office attire was missing almost completely,” she said.
More than a year after the pandemic started, many are still working remotely. In the comfort of your home, there is often no need to dress up – and comfortable attire can usually be washed in a regular washer.
Besides the increase in remote work, many social events continue to be on hold, which means that people aren’t dressing up as much as they used to.
Lounge clothes, pajamas, and sweats – a clothing trend no one thought would hold for more than a few months.
Besides a decrease in cleaning services, Schneider also noticed a declined need for alterations.
“We are starting to get in more alterations but just for regular clothes such as jeans,” she said. “No evening attire or wedding dresses.”
Chuok Frahnn, owner of South Park Cleaners located at 3810 Trimmier Road in Killeen, drew a similar picture.
“I noticed that business is finally starting to pick back up since the beginning of the year,” she said. “People are also coming in for alterations for clothes they bought at online stores.”
Suk Ehi, owner of Elite Cleaners in Harker Heights, said business was especially bad at the beginning of the pandemic.
“There were weeks I only had a single customer and months I only made $100,” she said.
However, Ehi also noticed that more customers are returning.
“It picked up in February, and more people are bringing in their clothes,” she said.
Elite Cleaners is located at 300 E. FM 2410 Ste. 107 in Harker Heights.
Although business isn’t back to normal yet, local dry cleaners are looking hopeful in the future. They believe that business will continue to pick up once offices re-open and events start to ramp up again.
