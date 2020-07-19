Are you up before dawn or prefer to sleep till noon? Do you jump out of bed or hit the snooze button a few times? The way you start your day can determine how your future might look.
Studies suggest that early risers are more efficient and thrive in the business world.
Harvard biologist Christoph Randler discovered that early risers are more proactive and more likely to anticipate problems, which leads to success.
But increased productivity isn’t the only advantage of getting up early. According to a University of Toronto study, morning people reported higher levels of happiness.
While the facts speak for themselves, some people still prefer to sleep in and stay up late.
Medical experts agree that almost everyone tends to either be an early bird or a night owl. This also means that most people are not necessarily in control of which one they are.
“All humans have what is called our circadian rhythm,” said Dr. Freddie Morales, director of cardiopulmonary services at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen. “This 24-hour internal clock runs in the background of your brain and cycles between sleepiness and alertness at regular intervals, and it can determine whether you’re more awake in the morning or at night.”
While it might be predetermined whether you wake up early or stay up late, you can change your fate.
“You can train your brain to match the sleep/wake schedule you need,” Morales said. “The key is to set a routine and stick to it.”
This starts with getting enough sleep — even if your new schedule means waking up at 5 a.m. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep per night.
“As long as you are getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep at night, there is no health risk to getting up early,” Morales said. “Generally, when someone does not get enough sleep, they are less focused and can be more irritable.”
Long-term consequences of insufficient sleep can include severe medical conditions such as depression, an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
“Some factors that can help you reset your circadian rhythm are your nutrition and activity levels,” he said. “You can also use light cues such as using brighter lights in the morning to help you wake up and dimmer lights in the evening before you want to go to sleep.”
Studies have also shown that people’s minds are usually more creative in the morning. Many early birds use their mornings to get their minds prepared for the day.
To prepare for the day and use your time wisely, experts suggest writing down three things you want to accomplish the next morning the night before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.