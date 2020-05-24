Unforeseen circumstances can throw finances for a loop, but economic experts agree calculated sacrifices and planning ahead can lessen the blow.
Budgeting is key to staying ahead of financial crisis, according to David Reid, a financial planning agent with Capitol Trust in Killeen.
If people have not financially prepared for a crisis, Reid said, they may be faced with cutting out extra expenses, such as the cable bill or eating out.
“If you are laid off, and unemployment isn’t enough, find out what you can deny yourself,” Reid said. “Don’t eat out — that $20 to $40 you spent to eat lunch every Sunday after church.”
Whether they have limited or plentiful resources, Reid said conservation is important. Statistically, Americans save less than 4 percent of their disposable income, he said.
“I don’t care if you’ve got a good job making a lot of money; they need to save a lot,” Reid said. “People who didn’t plan well — who didn’t save during times of plenty, those who didn’t realize good times wouldn’t last forever — they are devastated.”
Budgeting may require a change of lifestyle — which is made more intense under restrictions placed in response to COVID-19, Reid said.
“They’ve already changed their lifestyle,” Reid said. “They can’t go out, can’t watch sports on TV. They can’t go to church, they’re locked in. They have to find other things to do.”
While the strain on the budget has been stressful for many, Reid said he has been encouraged by the increase in physical activity it inspires.
“I see people walking; that’s exciting,” Reid said. “When I was a boy, everyone walked to the store, half a mile, and that’s why they stayed in shape.”
Reid sees healthier lifestyle trends, with people cooking at home and spending time together. However, this crisis could serve as a much needed awakening financially for people living paycheck to paycheck, Reid said. They need to save, he said.
“Identify where your money is, determine discretionary income, and budget,” Reid said. “When you’re stable and know where the money is, we can adjust our budget.”
BUDGETING REVISIONS KEY
Initial budgeting with regular revisions is key to good financial practices, agreed Robert Hoxworth, president of First National Bank.
Hoxworth said individuals should regularly evaluate both the income and expense aspects of their budgets to ensure that they stay financially healthy and balanced at all times.
“Additionally, an emergency fund is a must to handle situations where an unexpected expense or an unexpected change in income occurs,” Hoxworth said. “A good place to start an emergency fund if you don’t already have one is with some or all of your stimulus payment.”
An emergency fund is for short-term needs and should be always be readily available for use and replenishment when needed, he said.
Reid said he agrees with both Hoxworth and author and businessman Dave Ramsey’s suggestion to maintain an emergency fund.
“Ramsey recommends $1,000, but I would say while that’s a good place to start, two to three thousand is a good idea to be prepared for any emergency,” Reid said.
After an emergency fund is established, Reid said individuals should look into life insurance options and retirement accounts.
“Then in situations like this, you don’t have to panic,” Reid said.
Reid began selling life insurance in 1985, before he retired from military service 1988.
“After the military, I worked as a probation officer, but all the time I was still doing finances,” he said. “In 2009, I retired from probation, went full time into financial planning.
DON’T SHIFT LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
While Reid suggests making long-term plans, he says now is not the time for people to make major shifts in their long-term investments.
“This is not a time for folks to get money out of their regular investments or stock markets,” Reid said. “When the market is down, everything is on sale. Selling now, you won’t make a profit.”
Instead, Reid said those with discretionary income should invest while the market is down.
“Buy shares. For the last 80 years, we’ve been in a rising market,” Reid said. “We can wait it out and wait until the market goes back up.”
Regular communication with financial professionals will help prepare for market volatility, according to Peter Beronio, wealth advisor and certified financial planner.
“Longtime clients will sometimes be better prepared for market volatility — either having gone through a similar time already or potentially having seen volatility in more than one occasion,” Beronio said. “Understanding risks and how to mitigate those risks are the job of your financial professional.
“We take this very seriously and aim to ensure the proper risk exposure for all clients using a state of the art risk analysis system.”
Human emotions often make it difficult to actually buy when others are despondently selling, Beronio said. Trusting a fiduciary may help mitigate that risk.
“That being said, waiting for or finding the bottom of any market cycle is, in my opinion, luck, not skill,” Beronio said. “We avoid timing the market but looking for as much time in the market as we can. There is much evidence that missing just a few good days can dramatically reduce results for an average investor.”
practice saving, allocating resources
Practice will help people learn how to save and best allocate their resources, Beronio said.
“You have to do it on purpose and practice those habits that will lend themselves to success,” he said. “We certainly help folks understand the reality of their goals and make recommendations for success. However, it takes determination, practice and perseverance to save on purpose. You save on purpose. You spend on purpose. Haphazard spending and saving will likely lead to failure.”
The wise man saves for the future, Beronio said.
“Our job is help our clients not only have enough money for their goals, but to have more than enough money,” Beronio said. “We encourage good habits and warn against bad behavior. Often times, when a client puts their goals and objectives in perspective relative to their means and ability to save on purpose, a reasonable plan for saving for long-term goals will emerge.”
Ultimately, saving is an active process — not a single event, Beronio said.
“If you have the ability to save your stimulus money — that’s great, but it will not likely be enough for most goals,” Beronio said. “First, finding options for your cash to yield at some level, even in an emergency fund, is a worthwhile endeavor. After that, the recommendations should be personalized and adjusted for an individuals risk tolerance and time horizon.”
From a financial security standpoint, Hoxworth said, banks provide a safe and secure place where money is readily available and insured against loss by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to certain levels.
“FDIC insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Hoxworth said.
