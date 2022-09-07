Central Texas Gellyball, a business in the Kempner area, will host its second zombie hunt event this October.
Gellyball is an alternative to traditional paintball in that the biodegradable absorbent polymer water bead ammunition does not leave a mark, said Michael Akers who owns and operates Central Texas Gellyball along with his aunt, Peggy Smith.
The zombie events are geared toward ages 5 and up.
For those who attended the last zombie shooting event, Akers said they have only seen the tip of the iceberg.
“If everything goes right, it should be like going to a murder mystery dinner,” Akers said. “From the time you get in line, there should be theatrics that we’re trying to take this from a zombie hunt to an experience. They can have dinner. not just come and go through the field and it’s over.”
Akers said he is excited to support the Bikers Against Child Abuse nonprofit with proceeds from the event.
Bikers Against Child Abuse gives of their time and resources to stand up for children who have been victimized, Akers said.
“We don’t hear about them trying to raise money a lot,” Akers said. “And I think what they do is amazing. A lot of the money is coming out of their own pockets.”
Bikers Against Child Abuse, or BACA, members often travel across the country to support children through court appearances and other situations in which they face abusers, Akers said. They also host an annual camp out for heroic survivors of child abuse.
In addition to BACA volunteers, traveling football teams Central Texas United and Killeen Copperas Cove Chiefs, and volunteers from S. C. Lee Junior High will dress up as zombies and help create a full immersion experience, Akers said.
Akers said each of the volunteer groups will be compensated with a percentage of ticket sales. Additionally, several soldiers from Fort Hood will volunteer at the event for community service hours.
The zombie event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night for the last three weekends in October: 14-15, 21-22, 28-29.
Central Texas Gellyball is located at 420 County Road 2290, Kempner 76539.
For an admission fee of $15 per person, attendees may participate in a haunted house, a zombie hunt, blasting booth, and additional included attractions, including food trucks and a petting zoo for additional charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.