Killeen-area residents planning a trip to the store today will find some grocery stores closed and others rationing supplies in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.
H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove opened from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open for the same hours Sunday.
H-E-B began limiting store hours on Sunday prior to the onset of historic Winter Storm Uri. Throughout the winter storm, H-E-B has provided daily updates on store closures and hours of operation. For a list of current store closures and hours of operation visit https://bit.ly/2NpwcPY.
Long lines were seen outside the H-E-B stores in Killeen and Harker Heights prior to opening Saturday.
More business and restaurants opened up in the Killeen area Friday following weeklong closures due to the winter weather. Many restaurants that were open had long lines in the drive-thus. Area Walmarts and the Sam’s Club in Harker Heights also appeared to be open with hundreds of cars in the parking lots.
H-E-B implemented statewide limits on a number of essential grocery items, according to a press release issued Thursday.
“Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers,” the statement read. “Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily.”
Limits at H-E-B
The following product limits applied to all H-E-B stores as of Saturday:
- Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Water multipack – Limit 2
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
- Eggs – Limit 2
- Milk – Limit 2
- Bread – Limit 2
- Ice – Limit 2
- Charcoal – Limit 2
- All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground – Limit 5 total
- Non-food items
- Paper towels – Limit 2
- Propane Tanks – Limit 2
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
- (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
