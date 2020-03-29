While many businesses had to close their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, local health food stores can remain open.
The Department of Homeland Security, which published guidelines on which businesses and work forces are necessary and which are not, deemed health food businesses as essential.
“We consider ourselves very fortunate to be deemed an essential service to the community as per a homeland security declaration,” said Roni Maldonado, who owns the local supplement store Health Arena in Killeen with her husband.
Health food and supplement stores like Health Arena offer a variety of essential products including nutritional supplements, healthy food options, electrolytes and hand sanitizer.
“We do feel it’s essential that our customers will be able to choose natural and holistic remedies for their well- being and have the opportunity to take care of themselves and their families as they see fit,” she said.
Being able to continue serving the community during these unprecedented times is very important for Maldonado.
“We are honored to have been a part of this community for over 26 years,” she said. “I always am amazed at how informed our customers are. They do their research.”
This might be one of the reasons why business has noticeably changed over the past weeks.
“We have noticed a dramatic increase in new customers and overall sales,” Maldonado said. “We are seeing double if not triple our normal volume.”
But besides sales volume, the products requested by Maldonado’s customers have changed as well. The main focus is now on immune system boosters and natural antibiotics including vitamin c, zinc, elderberry, oregano oils and teas.
“A good daily multivitamin is a good choice for those not able to subsist right now on current offerings of produce and groceries,” she said. “It covers a lot of bases.”
Like many other stores, Health Arena was quickly sold out of hand sanitizer and aloe gel. The gel, that is normally used for a variety of topical skin conditions and is known as a natural moisturizer, became popular as an ingredient for homemade sanitizer in combination with an alcohol base and essential oils.
“I just received more (hand sanitizer and aloe gel) and I’m sure they’ll go quick,” Maldonado said. “Our suppliers are sending about half of what’s been ordered and are shipping about a week behind.”
While the new normal means longer hours to restock and the constant worry to not be able to provide customers with the items they need, Maldonado is happy to be able to help out.
“Our customers have all been calm and rational as a whole,” she said. “They seem to be taking steps to keep their families safe and are respectful of each other and are having lively conversations about this unprecedented time in our lives.”
Darion Boykins, assistant manager for 5 Star Nutrition Killeen, has seen similar changes in his costumer’s needs. He even provides free samples of immune system boosting supplements in the store.
While Health and supplement stores are important for those who want to support their immune system with additional perks, they also provide options to those who might not get all the items on their grocery list.
“Supplementation as far as protein is just the same thing as you eating chicken breast,” he said. “You might not be able to go to the store and get what you need, but we have things like protein and meal replacements that still give you these nutrients. That is not necessarily in the way you wanted it from grilled chicken, but nevertheless, it is still a meal, it is still better than nothing.”
Health Arena is at 2201 South W S Young Drive #104A near the Killeen Mall and is open during regular business hours Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
5 Star Nutrition Killeen is at 1033 S. Fort Hood St. #300 and open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
