Two people who say they were victims of a Killeen shoe store scam recently were awarded a combined $18,080, to be paid by the store’s owner.
Cedric Brian Ellington, of Killeen, owner of Backdoor Kickz, did not appear for either person’s hearing in small claims court last month.
On Jan. 12, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ruled that Ellington will have to pay Sean Beckford, a New Jersey businessman, $15,000, that Beckford had invested into Ellington’s Killeen-based athletic shoe consignment shop, Backdoor Kickz.
“This situation has affected me financially and also physically by having to fly to Killeen twice, and during COVID-19,” Beckford said. “It’s just been a headache.”
The same day, Cooke ruled that Ellington will have to pay Monique Maloney the $3,080, that she says she loaned him for his shoe business venture and that he did not repay.
Ellington opened a storefront on Gray Street in April of last year, which later closed, but he may be still operating the business online.
When the Herald did a story about the new shoe store on April 2, 2021, several people contacted the newspaper saying Ellington had scammed them out of money, either for shoes or investments.
Ellington had three weeks in which to appeal Cooke’s decision, which he did not do.
Bell County court records show that there are two active small-claims cases filed against Ellington: one dates back to April 25, 2018, and the other was filed on Jan. 19.
A pattern of broken contracts?
Maloney, an active-duty soldier now stationed in Michigan, had to fly to Killeen to deal with the issue.
“I felt glad that, finally, there has been a judgement against him; but at the same time, he’s been doing this in Killeen for quite some time,” Maloney told the Herald on Friday. “He has a perpetual pattern of taking people’s money and yet no criminal action has been taken against him. This is more than one or two isolated incidents.”
Beckford said that his contract with Ellington was that with a $15,000, buy-in, Beckford would have 30% ownership in Backyard Kickz and weekly monetary returns based on sales.
However, week after week, no money materialized.
“I knew that he had to have had sold at least one pair of sneakers in a month,” Beckford told the Herald on Friday. “I wanted to void the contract and asked for my $15,000, back. He told me the money had already been spent. He then blocked me on all social media and the phone.”
In a story that ran online in the Herald on July 1, 2021, Maloney and three other people recounted their experiences with Ellington, saying they invested in or bought shoes from Ellington’s company, but the sneaker shoe salesman took off with their money. At the time, Ellington told the Herald that a business partner took his businesses profits and left for Las Vegas and he has not been able to find him since. Ellington said last year that he was in the process of taking legal action against his former partner to recoup some of the losses.
“I have to take on that burden of rebuilding the business from scratch and the only way I can generate the revenue to make the payments is to sell shoes,” Ellington said last year. “I have everybody written down that I owe and they all have my phone number. I’m not running from anybody.”
Ellington could not be reached for this report.
Another person the Herald spoke with last year, Devaughn Bell, said he invested $10,000 in Ellington’s business in 2020 and that Ellington was meant to pay him back $15,000 by the end of the first year. However, after the first few payments, Ellington began to come up with reasons why he could not pay back the money, according to Bell.
Maloney said she does not know when she will see the money she was awarded.
“I’ll continue legal proceedings to do so,” she said.
In the meantime, she suggested that people do their research before loaning money to anyone.
“Google (Ellington) and you’ll see negative reviews and Better Business Bureau complaints and it’s all there,” Maloney said.
The BBB has given Backdoor Kickz an F rating. Twelve formal complaints dating back to January of 2020 have been filed with the nonprofit business watchdog.
