Multiple Killeen businesses gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate their reopening during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Francine Hamilton, the broker and owner of Dwelling Place Realty — a new business at the Village Square on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen — put the event on for local residents and other Village Square business owners to celebrate.
There were bounce houses, Jamaican Ice, free hot dogs and more for residents to enjoy while they got to know the business owners.
Hamilton explained why the event was put on.
“It’s a celebration for the relaunch of the businesses in the village. All the businesses are fully occupied, so we’re celebrating and thanking the community for continuing to support us through 2020,” Hamilton said.
Cheryl Wilson, a local resident who was strolling through the village, said she frequently visits a couple of businesses in the Village Square.
“It’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the new businesses.”
She enjoyed some of the Jamaican Ice and said that it was great to celebrate everything being open again.
“I’m very happy and I’m glad it’s happening. It feels like getting back to normal,” she said.
Warnita Foster is the owner of Dreams of Beauty in the square.
Foster said she got her lease the same day that most of Texas shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was able to officially open in May 2020, so the celebration was a combination of a year anniversary and letting residents know she is there.
“The last year or so, it was a challenge, so it feels good to be able to come over that hump because we got hit with COVID, then we had that winter freeze, then I had COVID and my kids had COVID, so there was a lot of time where I had no choice but to shut down during that first year. So it feels good to know that through all of that, we made it and we’re still here,” Foster said.
“I feel like the future is definitely bright.”
