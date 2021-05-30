License to carry instructors share different opinions on the new constitutional carry law and how it could affect their business going forward.
The new law will allow all Texas residents to carry a handgun whether or not they have completed a license to carry course to obtain the previously necessary license.
The license to carry instructors normally charge a set fee for those who wish to carry a handgun to pay to complete the course.
How could this change affect those instructors? How do they see it changing what they do?
Jack Greenwell, the general manager of The Gun Range in Killeen, provided his thoughts during a phone interview on Tuesday.
“The thing that we’re going to be doing in the meantime is that we have always offered a Handgun 101 course. Just because you don’t have to have a license doesn’t mean you need to be carrying without any knowledge at all,” Greenwell said. “The LTC is still going to be a very good idea because the bill that got to the governor’s desk said that a private business can put up a sign saying that unlicensed carry is not permitted at this location.”
Damon Kesee Cross, the owner of Texas License 2 Carry in Killeen, shared some different thoughts on the new law.
“On the business side, I think that a lot of people, younger people will opt out of taking the license to carry course, one, because it’s not required and two, it would be free. I would hope that people would still be willing to take the course to learn the rules of when they can carry and when and how to use self-defense,” Cross said. “I think it was actually a poor decision by the state of Texas. I am big on safety. Some members in Austin may not have taken an LTC course and they may not know how important it is to take the license to carry and learn the rules and intricacies of Texas law when it comes to carrying a handgun.”
Gary Honaker, a license to carry instructor in the Killeen area, said he is focused on teaching safety.
“My biggest thing is trying to get people a license to protect themselves. A lot of people have questions about carrying a pistol,” Honaker said.
All three of these instructors said that they expect there to still be plenty of people with interest in taking the LTC course but that there will likely be some level of decrease in registration.
Each of the instructors also had different opinions on the decision to approve constitutional carry.
“Constitutional carry is clear, and gives citizens that have not committed a crime the right to bear arms. Even though this was the passing of a law, it was really the restoration of a right that had been previously improperly taken,” Greenwell said.
Cross and Honaker disagreed with concern of safety being their main concerns.
“We have all these safety rules and regulations and safety courses in place when it comes to other things and I don’t think firearms should be any different,” Cross said.
Once you go to open carry, there’s no stopping quick-draw McGraws and people getting angry at each other and shooting each other. I think we’re gonna have it repealed in a year or two because people are not respecting the law,” Honaker said.
If the constitutional carry law is signed by the governor, the new law would go into effect Sept. 1.
Texas is not the first state to consider and pass a constitutional carry law. According to the United States Concealed Carry Association, 20 other states have also passed the law.
Here are those states:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
