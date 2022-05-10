Local mixed-martial arts fighters will get their chance to be in the spotlight for an event put on by Legacy Fighting Alliance at Bell County Expo Center next month.
The event is LFA 134 and will have fighters from Copperas Cove’s StrKings, LLC and from other gyms around Texas.
The event will be on June 10 and will be at the Garth Arena at Bell County Expo Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the fights are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Purchasing information can be found on www.bellcountyexpo.com/events/2022/lfa#buy and the fight can be livestreamed on UFC Fight Pass.
