In just under a year, Stefany Linares has gone from candle-maker kits to opening a full-scale retail store in Killeen.
“I felt like my role was being a mother and a wife and I wanted something more to keep me occupied,” Linares said. “So I decided I wanted to sell something, and I thought ‘well everybody loves candles.’”
As it turns out, Linares’s husband Roberto had the same thought.
“I saw how hard it was for her to do so much, and all I had to do was to focus on my career,” he said. “So I got her a candle-making kit, for a new hobby, something to do.”
That was in December of 2021.
Since then, Stefany Linares has taken her craft seriously, perfecting a candle-making recipe that she said has been a big hit at trade shows and through her online Etsy shop.
“I really wanted to give people a variety of products, not just something store bought,” she said.
Mystical Creationz, a small retail space nestled in between Makola African Store and the Family Mini Mart that opened on Friday, sells dream catchers, soap, crystal jewelery and other items of that variety. The store maintains a clean, open-concept layout. Due to the cost of commercial real estate, most stores pack their walls with merchandise to make the most out of their square footage. However, Stefany Linares said she is able to maintain the open concept nature of her store due to the volume of online sales.
“What I really wanted is a place where my customers and I can really interact,” she said.
In addition, the businesswoman also uses her space as a platform for other home-based vendors, who she allows to sell products in her store.
“One of the main reasons that I’ve been so successful is because other vendors let me sell my products with them, in their stores,” she said. “I know how hard it is to start a business. I want to give other people that same opportunity taht I was given.”
Currently, Stefany Linares is the chief operating officer of her business, while her husband has retired from the military and now helps out with the store in between shifts at his security job in Temple.
Roberto Linares said that watching his wife develop a thriving business from such a simple concept has been heartwarming.
“Seeing how she’s evolved, I’m so proud of her,” he said. “It also humbles me in a way, seeing from where she started to now.”
Mystical Creationz is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 305 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Suite 103.
The store can be reached at 254-213-3165.
